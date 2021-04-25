Man charged for attacking on-duty Chicago police detective who was investigating a murder scene in South Shore

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged for attacking an on-duty Chicago police detective in South Shore.

Kenyon Washington is facing a first-degree murder charge as well as an armed robbery charge.

On Feb. 8. 2021, the detective, a 26-year veteran of the department, was investigating the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard when two individuals approached him from behind.

Police said one person had a gun and the other person had a knife. The two suspects pushed the detective from behind and assaulted him while rummaging through his pockets.

Then, the suspects fled after the detective's partner showed up.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The detective suffered injuries to his head and neck.

One suspect was arrested right after the incident for drug charges, however, it was unrelated to the robbery.

Washington was arrested on Friday after being identified as one of the suspects in this incident. He was placed in custody without incident and charged accordingly.

Tom Ahern, the Deputy Director of News Affairs & Communications for CPD, announced the charges on Saturday night.

The investigation continues into this incident.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.