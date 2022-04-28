Man charged in burglary spree that cost Chicago businesses over $19K in stolen goods, damages

A Chicago man was charged Thursday with burglarizing several retail stores, resulting in over $19,000 in stolen goods and damages last year on the Northwest Side.

Martell Burton, 29, was arrested Wednesday after he was identified by police as one of the offenders who broke into several stores and stole merchandise in November and December 2021.

Martell Burton | Chicago police

The burglaries took place at the following times and places:

2700 block of North Narragansett Avenue in Montclare

2000 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park

4900 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Cragin

Burton is due in bond court Thursday.