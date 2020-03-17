Man charged in connection with death of 5-month-old boy

article

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

William Greer has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a person under the age of 13, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a wellbeing check about 1:35 p.m. Saturday found Solomon Greer unresponsive in an apartment in the 500 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The officers called for an ambulance, but Greer died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Three other children — a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — were also found at the apartment and taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation, police said. They were in good condition.

Greer is due in bond court Tuesday.