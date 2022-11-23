Man charged in crash that killed driver who was fleeing police on Michigan Avenue

article

A man is facing charges for his involvement in a crash that killed a man and injured several others Sunday on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.

Kendall Sprouts, 18, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.

Police were conducting a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue when the driver made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot, officials said.

Video appears to show Sprouts driving an Infiniti at a high-rate of speed into wrong-way traffic when he struck the Sonata as it was making a U-turn.

The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Sprouts was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Two other passengers in the Sonata were hospitalized due to their injuries. A third car carrying a 32-year-old woman along a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy was also struck in the crash. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

Sprouts was also cited with failure to reduce speed.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.