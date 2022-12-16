Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering

article

A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said.

Millsap was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Owens was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of West 99th Street, police said.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Owens is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.