A 36-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in November in Gresham on the South Side.

Bryan Tart is accused of shooting a 26-year-old woman to death on Oct. 18, 2020 in the 7500 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

Tart was arrested Thursday in Kokomo, Indiana, police said.

He is due in bond court Friday.