Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
13
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:42 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:45 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, DuPage County, Will County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:32 PM CST until THU 9:30 AM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 6:25 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County

Man, 18, charged in fatal shooting of beloved Rauner College Prep student

By Will Hager
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Tremell D. Neloms | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of a freshman at Rauner College Prep this January in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Tremell D. Neloms, 18, was accused of gunning down 15-year-old Caleb Westbrooks while he was trying to catch a bus blocks away from his school on Jan. 18 in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

Caleb Westbrooks tried to run away, but suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and left arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Neloms was arrested Wednesday in Calumet City and charged with first-degree murder.

15-year-old Rauner College Prep student fatally shot on Northwest Side

Students at Rauner College Prep in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood are grieving the loss of one of their own, a student who was shot a few blocks away from school Tuesday.

Caleb's father, Corneal Westbrooks, mourned the loss of his son in a statement the day after the shooting, saying his "world is shattered."

"Caleb was one of five teens shot in Chicago Tuesday. Five!" the statement reads. "Caleb also was the second student to be shot and killed walking home from school in less than a week. How did our city get here? Have Chicagoans become desensitized to the violence that permeates virtually every corner of our city?  

Unfortunately, this senseless violence is likely to continue unabated until the elected and appointed leadership of the city and county stop point pointing fingers at one another and take personal responsibility for the role they have played in the disintegration of the criminal justice system as well as the lack of critical mental health services in Chicago and Cook County."

The Rauner school community also grieved the loss of a beloved student.

Family of slain Chicago boy calls for end to senseless violence

After a Noble Square teenager was killed walking home from school, his family is calling for an end to senseless killing.

"Caleb was a 9th grader with so much personality," Rauner College Prep Principal Brendan Bedell said in a statement. "He loved to crack a joke and always brought positivity and light to his classmates and teachers. Caleb touched so many lives in his time at Rauner."

Caleb played football for the Garfield Park Gators and was a wide receiver for the Illinois All Stars team, where he met head coach Neil Williams.

"He was a comedian," Williams told the Sun-Times. "I called him Sinbad because he reminded me of the comedian. But he didn’t have a clue who Sinbad was. He had to Google it to figure out who he was. He was a fun kid."