Man charged in gun battle that killed concealed-carry holder, 2nd man on Far South Side

A man on probation for a gun offense faces murder charges after he took part in a gun battle Sunday with a concealed carry license holder on the Far South Side, prosecutors said.

Marlow Rainey was ordered held without bail Tuesday at his initial hearing on the charges in Cook County, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Rainey, 20, did not attend the hearing as he continued to recover from two gunshot wounds he suffered during the exchange of gunfire Sunday in 10000 block of South Avenue M, according to a police testimony at the hearing.

Rainey has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of the concealed-carry holder, Elvis Garcia, 39, and a count of felony murder in the death of 17-year-old Michael Portis, who Cook County prosectors said also attacked Garcia but died in the battle.

Rainey also faces a count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a man who was standing near Garcia and was also wounded in the attack, prosecutors said.

About 3:50 p.m., three men including Rainey were standing in the 10000 block of South Avenue M, when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two males jumped out, Chicago police said. Both males pulled out weapons and fired shots at all three men.

The 27-year-old man, who is a valid concealed carry license holder, pulled out his own weapon and returned fire, fatally striking one of the shooters, 17-year-old Michael E. Portis, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Portis, who lived in South Shore, was dead at the scene.

The other male got back into the vehicle and sped off, police said.

Elvis Garcia, 39, was struck in the leg and abdomen and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived on the city’s Southeast Side.

Rainey was struck in the right arm and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. The 27-year-old was struck in the left arm and taken to the same hospital, where he is listed in good condition.