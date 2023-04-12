Man charged in killing of Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting and killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso pleaded not guilty in Cook County court Wednesday.

Steven Montano, 18, is accused of fatally shooting Vásquez Lasso as he was being chased by the officer during a foot pursuit on March 1 in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue near Sawyer Elementary School, police said.

The shooting happened after Vásquez Lasso and his partner were called to the area for a domestic argument between Montano and a 37-year-old woman he was dating, according to prosecutors.

Despite suffering from three gunshot wounds, Vasquez Lasso was able to return fire and shot Montano in the head, according to police. Montano was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two other misdemeanors.

Montano was ordered held without bond last month.

Vásquez Lasso was married and had a young daughter. They had just moved into a home in Marquette Park a little over a year ago, according to a neighbor, Sara Montemayor.

"I just saw them the day before out walking their dog. I know the grandma is over a lot to help out with the daughter" said Montemayor, 34. "It’s hard knowing that happened to a neighbor."

Vasquez Lasso was shot just 2 1/2 miles from his home.

Montano's next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.

He is still being held without bail.