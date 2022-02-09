Man charged in murder of 12-year-old Englewood boy

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 12-year-old Marcell Wilson at an Englewood residence in January.

Police said Jaran Hughes, 21, of Chicago, was identified as the person who shot Marcell in the chest on Jan. 2, while he was sitting on a bed with a group of people in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Marcell was taken by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He is said to have known Hughes at the time of his death. Hughes was arrested in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday.

The accused gunman will appear in central bond court Wednesday.

In January, Marcell's great-aunt, Donna Gaither, said she did not know the circumstances of the shooting. She said Marcell often helped his neighbors with chores and loved to tell jokes.

"He was young, but he was a good little helpful boy," Gaither said. "He would help anyone clean up. Anything helpful, anything he could do. They paid him to clean up the yard, rake the yard, pick up the paper. He was really helpful to a lot of neighbors in the area."

"He liked to be a comedian. He loved to crack jokes, he loved to talk crazy," she said.

Marcell grew up on the South Side and had moved around in the area recently with his mother and father, Donna Gaither said. She saw Marcell less often after he entered school.