A man is charged in connection with a May shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Karon Brunt, 31, is charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of a 28-year-old woman on May 23 in the 7300 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Brunt was arrested Wednesday in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

