Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop

article

A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop.

Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police.

Crayton was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, both felonies.

Crayton is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.