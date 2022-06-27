Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Anthony Lampkins | Chicago police

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month.

Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police.

Police identified Lampkins as the gunman who shot and wounded a 27-year-old man on June 13 outside Roscoe's Tavern in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street, officials said.

Lampkins is expected in bond court Monday.