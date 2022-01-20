Man charged in shootout with University of Chicago police officer

WARNING: Some may find the video graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man was charged Thursday in the shootout with a University of Chicago police officer that left him critically wounded.

Rhysheen Wilson, 28, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from the University of Chicago.

The university said Officer Nicolas Twardak was on patrol about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard when he saw Wilson on foot with a handgun.

Twardak stopped his squad car to question Wilson when he began firing shots at the officer, who returned fire, striking him, officials said.

After repeatedly being told to drop his weapon, Wilson continued to move toward the officer with his gun drawn and was shot again, according to a statement from the university.

Twardak rendered aid to the man before he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, the statement said.

No one else was injured, the school said in its statement, which added that Wilson is not affiliated with the school.

Twardak has served with the University of Chicago Police Department since 2016. He was involved in an April 2018 shooting but was cleared following reviews by Chicago police and the university.

The University of Chicago Police Department released three different videos showing the shootout on Wednesday. One video is bodycam footage from the officer. A second video shows the suspect walking down S. Woodlawn Ave. with the gun in his hand when he raises his arm and appears to fire, officials said.

A third video shows the suspect with the gun in his hand advancing toward the officer and being struck by the officer's gunfire, officials said.