University of Chicago shootout: New video shows campus officer opening fire on gunman

WARNING: Some may find the video graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago Police Department has released video that shows a shootout between a campus police officer and gunman on Tuesday.

"Get on the ground!" the officer can be heard yelling as he fired his service weapon at the suspect.

The new footage released consists of three different videos. One video is bodycam footage from the officer. A second video shows the suspect walking down S. Woodlawn Ave. with the gun in his hand when he raises his arm and appears to fire, officials said.

A third video shows the suspect with the gun in his hand advancing toward the officer and being struck by the officer's gunfire, officials said.

The university said one of their officers was on patrol about 11:40 a.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard when he saw a man on foot with a handgun.

The campus police officer stopped his squad car to question the man when he began firing shots at the officer, who returned fire, striking the man, officials said.

After repeatedly being told to drop his weapon, the man continued to move toward the officer with his gun drawn and was shot again, according to a statement from the university.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The University of Chicago police officer rendered aid to the man before he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, the statement said.

No one else was injured, the school said in its statement, which added that the man is not affiliated with the school.

This is the third violent incident to occur within a couple blocks of campus, including the murder of a Chinese student in November and a deadly carjacking last summer.

Students and university workers said the area isn't as safe as it used to be.

"Yeah we are concerned, quite concerned," one student said.

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO EMPLOYEE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN HYDE PARK

"I mean, I used to be feeling very safe in Hyde Park, especially the University of Chicago campus but not since the pandemic. I believe because of the pandemic, it's just citywide, everywhere," another student said.

The officer that fired the shots has been put on leave, typical protocol when an officer discharges their firearm.

Chicago police and the university are investigating the shooting.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.