A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Johnny Allen, 22, was identified by police as the gunman who shot a 32-year-old man around 10:23 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, police said.

Allen was arrested Monday in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

