article

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Jermaine Campbell, 37, was accused of shooting a 43-year-old man on July 27 in the 6600 block of South Marquette Road, police said.

Campbell was arrested Tuesday in the 8000 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.