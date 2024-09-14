Chicago man charged in triple murder of Catholic school worker, family in Morgan Park home

The Brief Zavier Griffin, 21, was charged with murdering Thomas Ann Riley, her brother, and their mother in their Morgan Park home in April 2022. Griffin faces 12 felony charges, including first-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated sexual assault. The victims were beloved community members, and the motive remains unclear, leaving neighbors shocked.



A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the deaths of a Catholic school worker, her brother, and 81-year-old mother who were found shot inside their Morgan Park home in 2022.

Zavier Griffin, of the Gresham neighborhood, was taken into custody Friday morning in Pinckneyville after evidence linked him to the shooting between Apr. 4 and Apr. 5, 2022, according to a statement from Chicago police.

He faces 12 felony charges including first degree murder, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated criminal sexual assault, murder with other forcible felony, and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Zavier Griffin, 21. (Chicago police)

Officers conducting a well-being check found the bodies of Thomas Ann Riley, 64, her mother Arteria Riley, 81, and her brother Ruben Riley, 61, in their home in the 11300 block of South Green Street on April 5, 2022.

Arteria Riley was shot in the right side of the head, and pronounced dead on scene. Thomas Ann Riley and Ruben Riley were shot in the right side of their bodies, officials and the medical examiner’s office said.

RELATED STORIES:

Police said the motive for the killings was unclear, and neighbors spoke of being heartsick over the loss of the longtime Morgan Park residents.

Chicago police are on the scene for three people found shot to death inside a home on the Far South Side. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Arteria Riley was a retired postal worker and widower who raised her family at the home, according to neighbors. She was an avid bowler who was in a league and traveled for competitions before losing her sight, they said.

"They are the kind of people who would give you the shirt off their backs," one neighbor said. "I have no idea why they would meet such a violent end. I am heartsick."

Thomas Ann Riley worked as a secretary and finance manager for the last seven years at Saint Philip Neri School, a Catholic elementary school in South Shore. When she didn’t show up for work that week, people became concerned.

"Ms. Riley was the face of our school," the school said in a letter to families Wednesday morning. "She was the person who greeted every student and parent who entered the building. It was impossible to come to SPN and not encounter Ms. Riley. She was warm, yet firm with everyone she met, and she knew everyone in our community. She was an integral part of what made our school special."

Neighbors said they had not heard any gunshots and expressed disbelief, describing the block as an otherwise quiet one.

"They are the kind of people who would give you the shirt off their backs," said one neighbor. "I have no idea why they would meet such a violent end. I am heartsick."

Griffin is expected to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.