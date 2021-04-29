Man charged with attempted murder in South Austin shooting

article

A Bellwood man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting and wounding a 35-year-old man last year in the South Austin neighborhood.

Lavontae Cross, 20, was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the gunman in the Nov. 23, 2020 shooting that wounded a man in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, Chicago police said.

Cross is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is expect to appear in court Thursday.