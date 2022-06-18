Man charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer

article

A Chicago man is accused of striking a police officer with a vehicle Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

Timothy Hendricks, 32, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/harm to a police officer, one felony count of resisting a peace officer and one felony count of manufacturing or delivering less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police say a male officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

During the traffic stop, Hendricks allegedly put the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee — striking and causing injury to the officer.

Hendricks then allegedly got out of the vehicle and started to flee on foot before he was detained, police said.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.