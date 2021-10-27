Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old in Logan Square

article

A 22-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Logan Square last month.

Jesus Garcia faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, Garcia allegedly shot a 25-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 17.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.