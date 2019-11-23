Man charged with leading cops on chase into Oak Park

article

A man has been charged with leading police on a chase into west suburban Oak Park after a fatal shooting Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Anthony Williams, 22, is charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing, according to Chicago police. He’s also charged with two counts of disobeying a red light and one count of driving without a license.

Williams, who lives in West Town, was taken into custody about 4:35 p.m. following a police chase related to a fatal shooting in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

Chris Fox, 29, was standing on the front porch of a residence with a 36-year-old man about 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue when a white-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Fox was hit in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A bullet grazed the older man on the calf and he declined medical attention, police said.

Officers spotted an SUV matching the description of the shooter’s vehicle, but it drove off and led police on a pursuit that ended in Oak Park, police said. Williams got out and ran from the vehicle, but was caught by officers and taken into custody.

No additional charges against Williams are pending in connection with the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.