Man charged with multiple felonies following confrontation that resulted in CPD firing shots on the 606 Trail

A 28-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after Chicago police say they fired gunshots while arresting him Thursday morning on the western end of the 606 Trail in Logan Square.

Leon Santiago faces one count of vehicular hijacking, two counts of robbery, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two count of attempted vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer and six counts of possession and use of firearm by a felon.

Police say this gun was recovered from a man who was arrested Thursday on the 606 Trail. | Chicago police

Police said Santiago was wanted in "several crimes involving a weapon just prior to his arrest." After finding him on the trail, a "confrontation ensued and resulted in shots fired by police with no hits," police said in the statement.

Santiago was arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of North Lawndale Avenue at about 7:35 a.m.

Police say he was identified as the offender who participated in the following incidents on Thursday:

3700 block of Hirsch St – Attempted to take a vehicle and fired a handgun

1500 block of N. Avers Ave - Attempted to take a vehicle while armed with a handgun

3800 block of W. North Ave – Armed robbery

1500 block of N. Hamlin Ave – Took a vehicle and fired a handgun

1700 block of N. Lawndale Ave – Aggravated Assault of Police Officer

Santiago is due in Bond Court on Saturday.

The Sun-Times contributed to this report.