Man charged with murder at Evanston's Clark Street Beach

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Evanston
The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at Clark Street Beach in Evanston Wednesday night has been identified.

EVANSTON, Ill. - A man is under arrest for a murder at Clark Street Beach in Evanston.

Evanston Police said Jalen Murray, 20, was the person who shot Jacquis Irby, 18, on April 12.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. on that Wednesday after two groups of people started fighting outside the entrance to Clark Street Beach.

Two other victims – both 15-years-old – were wounded but survived.

Murray was arrested on April 28. He is charged with felony first degree murder and attempted murder.

The beach is near Northwestern University.