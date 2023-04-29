Man charged with murder at Evanston's Clark Street Beach

A man is under arrest for a murder at Clark Street Beach in Evanston.

Evanston Police said Jalen Murray, 20, was the person who shot Jacquis Irby, 18, on April 12.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. on that Wednesday after two groups of people started fighting outside the entrance to Clark Street Beach.

Two other victims – both 15-years-old – were wounded but survived.

Murray was arrested on April 28. He is charged with felony first degree murder and attempted murder.

The beach is near Northwestern University.