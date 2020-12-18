Man charged with murder in March Bronzeville shooting

article

A man has been charged with the March shooting death of a 22-year-old in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Nathaniel Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree murder for his role in the fatal shooting of Tramen Starnes, Chicago police announced Friday.

Starnes was outside a home on March 1 about 4:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Evans Avenue when three males walked up to him and fired shots, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was struck multiple times in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Boyce was arrested Wednesday in South Shore. He is expected to appear in court Friday.