Mount Prospect man charged after selling drugs packaged in Valentine's Day chocolate box: officials

A man was charged for allegedly possessing multiple guns while trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in the Chicago suburbs.

Omari Andrews Jr., 23, allegedly sold fentanyl and heroin in Westmont, Villa Park, Des Plaines, and Hillside, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In March, law enforcement searched his residence in Mount Prospect, and discovered fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, according to police. They also recovered an AR-15 rifle and three handguns from his home.

Officials said Andrews used a Russell Stover chocolate box to package some of the drugs he sold.

Andrews during an alleged drug transaction | U.S. Attorney's Office

Andrews is detained in federal custody without bond, according to police.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 20.