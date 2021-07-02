Man charged with possession of stolen vehicle in Lawndale

article

A 27-year-old man from Calumet City is charged with possessing a vehicle that was stolen Monday in East Garfield Park.

Lajuan Jackson was allegedly in possession of a car that was taken by force on Monday from a 33-year-old woman in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard in the Lawndale area, police said.

He was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene, driving on sidewalks and driving the wrong way down one-way streets.

He was due in court bond Friday.