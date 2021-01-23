Man charged with reckless homicide in Garfield Ridge crash that killed 12-year-old girl

A man was charged with reckless homicide in a vehicle crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and left four others wounded Wednesday in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Daniel Regalado, 27, also faces additional felony and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, Chicago police said.

Regalado was allegedly driving a Chevy Impala that veered into oncoming traffic about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue and hit a Cadillac Escalade head-on.

An approaching red Toyota RAV4 was unable to stop and also struck the Cadillac, police said.

Cire Robinson, 12, of Oak Lawn, was riding in the Cadillac and pronounced dead about an hour after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy ruled that she died of injuries from the crash.

Three people in the Impala — a 25-year-old man and two women, ages 19 and 21 — were taken to hospitals in serious or critical condition, police said. The driver of the Cadillac, a 51-year-old man, suffered a broken ankle, police said.

Regalado is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.