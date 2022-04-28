Man charged with shooting at Chicago police in East Garfield Park

article

A man was charged with shooting at a Chicago police officer and striking a squad car several times last February in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Cedric Binion, 19, was arrested Wednesday after police identified him as the gunman who shot at an on-duty Chicago police officer on Feb. 11 in the 3200 block of West Fulton Avenue, officials said.

Binion allegedly fled into a nearby building after the shooting, prompting a SWAT response, police said. After several hours, police cleared the scene and no one was in custody.

One officer was transported to a nearby hospital for observation, police said.

Binion was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

He is due in bond court Thursday.