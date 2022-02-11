Shots fired at police in East Garfield Park prompts SWAT response
EAST GARFIELD PARK - A SWAT response is unfolding after multiple shots were fired at police, striking a squad car several times Friday in East Garfield Park.
Police said a man fired multiple rounds at officers, before fleeing into a building in the 3200 block of West Fulton.
The shooting is now a SWAT incident, with street closures.
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.