Shots fired at police in East Garfield Park prompts SWAT response

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago

EAST GARFIELD PARK - A SWAT response is unfolding after multiple shots were fired at police, striking a squad car several times Friday in East Garfield Park.  

Police said a man fired multiple rounds at officers, before fleeing into a building in the 3200 block of West Fulton. 

The shooting is now a SWAT incident, with street closures. 

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 