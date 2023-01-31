Man charged with stealing over $4K in merch from NW Side stores

article

A man has been charged in a series of thefts from retail stores on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Duncan Smith, 31, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in five separate thefts at two stores dating back to last July, according to Chicago police.

The first retail store Smith stole from was in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue in Logan Square. He stole items from the store on July 30, 2022; Jan. 6, Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.

He also stole from a store on Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of North Elston Avenue in Bucktown, police said.

Smith, of the Loop, was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Huron Street.

He was charged with four felony counts of retail theft over $300 and one misdemeanor count of retail theft under $300.

Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.