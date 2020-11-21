Carjackers shoot two victims who tried to chase them

Two men were shot Saturday in Englewood by suspected carjackers on the South Side.

They were traveling in a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Yale Avenue following people who might have stolen a 2013 blue GMC Terrain, Chicago police said.

When the people in the other car noticed they were being followed, one of them opened fire at the vehicle and struck a 30-year-old man in the leg and grazed another man, 61, in the head, police said.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

.

DOWNLOAD FOX 32 APP