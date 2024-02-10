Man critical after South Side shooting, suspect on the loose: police

A shooting on the city's south side has left a man in critical condition. Chicago police are still searching for the suspect responsible.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of S. Emerald.

A 53-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a suspect wielding a handgun, police say.

The suspect fired shots, striking the man in the chest, according to CPD.

The injured man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.