Man, 21, critically wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving around 6:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 79th Place when a white-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was struck once in the lower back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.