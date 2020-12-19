Man critically wounded in shooting outside Woodlawn laundromat

A man was shot and critically wounded Saturday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was standing outside of a laundromat about 6:46 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and two people got out and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 43-year-old was struck in the arm, abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.