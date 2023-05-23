Man dead after being found in Edgewater alley with gunshot wound

A man is dead after being found with a gunshot wound in an Edgewater alley Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:50 pm., a witness found a 33-year-old man laying on his back in an alley in the 5900 block of North Winthrop with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.