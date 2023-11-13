Man dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on West Side

A man was found fatally shot in East Garfield Park Sunday night.

At about 11:25 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of West Jackson for a report of a person found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a man, approximately 20 to 25 years old, outside with several gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.