Man dies after being found shot in backyard in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in a backyard late Saturday.

Sian Carter, 20, of the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, was unresponsive when officers located him, police said in a news release.

Police were called about 11:42 p.m. to the 500 block of Rebecca Lane on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

"Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until the arrival of paramedics," police said. Carter was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.