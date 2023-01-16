Man dies after being found shot several times in East Garfield Park

A man died after he was shot multiple times Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body around 5 a.m. in the first block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.