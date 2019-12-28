Man dies after being found unconscious on CTA bus near Grant Park: police

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a CTA bus Friday near Grant Park in the Loop.

The bus driver found the 46-year-old slumped over about 9:37 p.m. in the 400 block of South Congress Plaza Drive, Chicago police said. There were no visible signs of trauma.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.