Man dies after being shot in the face in East Garfield Park

A man was shot to death while riding in a car on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Police said a 38-year-old man was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was driving on Springfield Avenue.

The shooting happened near West Ferdinand Street around 9:50 p.m. The victim was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.