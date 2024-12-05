Man dies in Brighton Park fire

A man died after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Brighton Park on Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his 60s, was found unresponsive around 4 a.m. in a garden apartment in the 4500 block of South Francisco Avenue, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Residents told FOX 32 the victim owned the building and served as their landlord.

Four people were displaced by the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.