Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricade situation in Princeton Park: police

A 49-year-old man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday in a home in Princeton Park on the South Side, police said.

He barricaded himself in a home in the 9300 block of South Princeton Avenue following “interactions with officers,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

The man was wanted for an attempted murder and went into the home after police tried contacting him about 3:30 p.m., police said. As officers set up a perimeter, a single gunshot rang from inside.

Officers found the man inside with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No shots were fired by officers, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.