Man dies in Joliet dog attack

A 46-year-old man died after being attacked by a dog Thursday evening in Joliet in the far southwest suburbs, police said.

The attack unfolded after a pit bull terrier became agitated during a loud argument between two people in a home in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

The man tried to intervene and calm down the 5-year-old dog, but the dog proceeded to attack him, police said.

The occupants of the home tried to free the man from the dog, but were unable, police said. Eventually they secured the dog and called 911.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Paramedics arrived about 6:20 p.m. and took the 46-year-old to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died of injuries, police said.

Joliet Animal Control took custody of the dog, police said.

Advertisement

The Will County coroner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

A police investigation is ongoing.