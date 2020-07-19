Man dies of gunshot wounds, and injured woman he was with refuses to cooperate with police

Two people with gunshot wounds, one of them fatal, flagged down police for help Sunday in the Loop.

The man and woman drove up to the officers about 2:35 a.m. in the 300 block of North Wabash Avenue to ask for medical attention because they’d been shot, Chicago police said.

The man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, while the 25-year-old woman was shot in the left arm, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the man later died. The woman was listed in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Gregory Crawford, of Maywood.

Both victims were uncooperative and would not tell officers where the shooting occurred, police said. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.