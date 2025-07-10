Man dies after being found shot in head on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A man was found shot in the head on West Wilcox Wednesday night. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.



A man died after being found shot on a West Side street Wednesday night.

What we know:

Chicago police responded around 9:13 p.m. to the 2600 block of West Wilcox Street after someone reported an unresponsive man on the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s identity. It is also unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police said no one is in custody as of Thursday morning.