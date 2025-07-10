Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being found shot in head on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 10, 2025 7:55am CDT
The Brief

    • A man was found shot in the head on West Wilcox Wednesday night.
    • He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.
    • No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

CHICAGO - A man died after being found shot on a West Side street Wednesday night.

What we know:

Chicago police responded around 9:13 p.m. to the 2600 block of West Wilcox Street after someone reported an unresponsive man on the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s identity. It is also unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police said no one is in custody as of Thursday morning.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

