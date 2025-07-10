Man dies after being found shot in head on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man died after being found shot on a West Side street Wednesday night.
What we know:
Chicago police responded around 9:13 p.m. to the 2600 block of West Wilcox Street after someone reported an unresponsive man on the street.
When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the man’s identity. It is also unclear what led to the shooting.
What's next:
Area Four detectives are investigating. Police said no one is in custody as of Thursday morning.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.