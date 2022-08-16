Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out.

The victim was shot in the back by an unknown offender, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.