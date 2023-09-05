Man dropped off at Chicago firehouse with gunshot wound dies at hospital

A man died Monday night after he was dropped off at a Chicago firehouse suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 23-year-old was dropped off at CFD's Engine 127 firehouse just before 10 p.m.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died, according to police. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The person who dropped him off did not give any information before driving away.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.