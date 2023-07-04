Man drowns in Lake Michigan while helping kids tubing in Winnetka: police

A man who jumped into Lake Michigan to help some kids that were tubing drowned in Winnetka on Tuesday.

Around 1:23 p.m., Winnetka police and the fire department responded to an incident at Elder Beach.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned a man who was part of a boating group on the lakefront had jumped into the water to assist some kids that were tubing. The man was struggling to swim in the water and drowned, police said.

The man was pulled back onto the boat and given CPR immediately. The boat then made its way back to shore and paramedics took over giving him CPR.

He was given advanced life support as paramedics transported him to Northshore Evanston Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released until family is notified.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time," Winnetka Police Chief Brian O'Connell said in a statement.

No further information was available.