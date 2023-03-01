Man faces charges in 2 fatal South Side shootings

article

A Chicago man is facing charges for two fatal shootings that happened in October 2022 on the South Side.

Police say Malik Bloxton, 26, was arrested on Monday when he was identified as the suspect that shot and killed two men on Oct. 17.

Bloxton allegedly shot a 43-year-old in the 1500 block of E. 62nd Street around 12:45 a.m. Then, just an hour later, he shot a 54-year-old in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue, police say.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available at this time.